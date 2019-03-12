Modi rallies Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

DEPUTY Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi has rallied Bulawayo giants Highlanders to lift the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.Modi, who is also a renowned businessman and Bulawayo South Member of Parliament, took to micro blogging site Twitter to express his desire."I thirst for a Highlanders championship winning season," he wrote.Bosso last won the league title in 2006 under Methembe Ndlovu, with a points' overhaul of 64, nine ahead of second-placed Motor Action.They surrendered their title to arch rivals Dynamos the following season, coming second with 55 points, while in 2008 they were eighth with a mere 39 points, 21 behind winners Monomotapa.They improved their final standing in 2009 to fourth with 43 points as Gunners claimed the bragging rights on the domestic scene with 61 points. Their points tally improved in the following year in 2010, but it was not good enough as they finished the season third behind winners Motor Action and second-placed Dynamos, who collected 66 points each while Bosso were on 57 points.The next four years from 2011 to 2013 belonged to The Glamour Boys under Callisto Pasuwa, although Bosso finished runners up by virtue of an inferior goal difference in 2012 and 2013. Their preparations for the 2019 season have, however, been shaky as the club has been rocked by industrial action by their senior players over unpaid January and February salaries.On Sunday their first competitive friendly against Chicken Inn ended in an embarrassing 0-4 mauling at Barbourfields Stadium. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the 2019 season gets underway on March 30 with Bosso away to army side Black Rhinos before playing host to 2016 champions Caps United the following week.Speaking in a post match interview after the weekend friendly, assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu admitted that the strike will have adverse effects on their season after losing three out of five weeks of pre-season training.