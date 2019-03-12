Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shona teacher deployment to be reversed

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 23:35hrs | Views
Deployment of teachers at infant level takes into consideration the language of instruction, especially the mother tongue spoken by the learners, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has said.

Speaking during a Press briefing to clarify the deployment of teachers at infantry level, Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Mrs Tumisang Thabela said there was need to set the record straight following concerns in Bulawayo over recently deployed teachers' proficiency of local languages.

"In line with the ministry's policy, the deployment of teachers at infant level takes into consideration the language of instruction, especially the mother tongue spoken by the learners themselves.

"For this reason, measures are being taken to rectify the deployment mismatch that was noted so that the rights of learners as enshrined in the Constitution are safeguarded," said Mrs Thabela.

Mrs Thabela said concerns raised in Bulawayo were a result of glitches in the e-recruitment process. She said teachers wrongly deployed would be withdrawn and redeployed.

"The ministry takes note of the concerns raised particularly by Bulawayo Province with regards to mismatch in the deployment of teachers at infant level.

"It is a result of some glitches in the e-recruitment process and due attention is being given to this issue by the ministry," said Mrs Thabela.

"The ministry would like to apologise to the nation, the affected communities and recruited teachers for any inconveniences caused as the ministry goes through e-recruitment for the first time in order to improve efficiency and subsequently root out possible corruption in the recruitment process."

Mrs Thabela pledged to deliver quality education in line with the 21st century demands.

Source - the herald

