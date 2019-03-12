Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe war veterans marching to the US Embassy

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019
THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) is organising a nationwide march to the United States Embassy in Harare against illegal sanctions that were imposed on the nation by Western countries.

Speaking during a meeting with the war veterans' association leadership from Matabeleland South Province at the Gwanda District Club yesterday, Deputy Minister for Defence and War Veterans Affairs Victor Matemadanda, said the date of the march would be announced in due course, but all Zimbabweans were encouraged to attend. He said the illegal sanctions were behind economic challenges faced by the nation and it was high time people demanded to have them removed.

Matemadanda said the march would be held under the theme, "Zimbabwe United Against Sanctions".

"The purpose of my visit here is to tell you about the march we are organising. Every Zimbabwean has been affected by sanctions and we have to march to the American Embassy in Harare where we will not ask, but tell them to remove the sanctions. This event will be the mother of all marches. It's not only for the Zanu-PF party, but it's for all Zimbabweans.

"We want all unemployed graduates to come in their gowns, artisanal miners, the ill people who can't afford to buy medicine, grandmothers who are looking after orphans, doctors who are demanding a raise, various political parties and everyone who is affected by the state of our economy which is caused by illegal sanctions to march to the American Embassy and state their case. Right now we are conscientising people so that when the date is announced people will be ready," he said.

Matemadanda said President Mnangagwa was working to revive the economy, but the sanctions had been imposed deliberately in order to financially disable the President and his Government. He said as long as sanctions remained, it would be difficult to address the welfare of Zimbabweans, war veterans included.

Matemadanda said all political parties and their leaders were expected to participate in the march and advocate for sanctions to be lifted in order to prove that they were concerned about the welfare of Zimbabweans.

"I know that as war veterans you have issues concerning your welfare, but I want us to look into the cause of our problems and try and address it. Our main problem is sanctions and Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti recently asked America to extend these sanctions.

"President Mnangagwa has done enough to have the sanctions lifted such as holding free and fair elections, but they have not been removed as the Western countries want their puppets to rule the country. America has no history of bringing peace into any country as they only bring pain and suffering. They want us to surrender our independence in order for them to remove the sanctions, but we won't yield as we know the blood and sweat that was put into liberating this country," he said.

Matemadanda urged Zimbabweans to desist from blaming the Government for the challenges they were facing as they were caused by Western countries and  former president Mugabe had also crippled the country's economy during his reign.

Source - the herald

