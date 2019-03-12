Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga to lead Harare restructuring

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 23:53hrs | Views
ZANU-PF yesterday said the dissolution of the party's structures in Bulawayo and Harare will address problems that have resulted in the party perennially losing elections in the two metropolitan provinces.

Last week, Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Mnangagwa dissolved all the party's structures in Bulawayo and Harare. The party announced that further communication on the issue would be released in due course.

In an interview yesterday, the party's Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is superintending the party's affairs in Harare while Vice President Kembo Mohadi has been assigned to oversee structures in Bulawayo.

Vice President Mohadi He said President Mnangagwa's deployment of his two deputies shows the party's seriousness in rebuilding structures.

"The party has always performed badly in Bulawayo and Harare in national elections. That is why we have one or two seats in the two provinces. The party is looking at all the operations in all provinces with a view to strengthening them. That's why you have these initiatives headed by the Vice Presidents. It shows the seriousness with which the party considers structures throughout the country," Mpofu said.

In the harmonised elections held last year, Zanu-PF only claimed a seat each in both Bulawayo and Harare. Mpofu said he cannot comment on the assignments of Dr Chiwenga and Mohadi in the provinces.

Prior to dissolving structures in Bulawayo, Mpofu was assigned to address problems affecting the province. He said money, lies and gossip were weakening the party's structures in the province.

Mpofu had to censure party members who were angling for the provincial chairman's post following the death of national hero and Zanu-PF provincial chairman Professor Callistus Ndlovu.

Zanu-PF is set to roll out a nationwide restructuring exercise to strengthen the party's grassroots structures.

Source - the herald

