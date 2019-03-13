Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's satan' says Jonathan Moyo

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 Mar 2019 at 06:53hrs | Views
Exiled former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has equated President Emmerson Mnangagwa to satan after Mnangagwa on Tuesday made a statement equating himself to God.

"We will not be swayed by negative forces. Even the Lord upstairs was not able to keep his house in order, he had Satan. So, these things happen, but he still remains there as the Creator." Mnangagwa told journalists on Tuesday.

Prof. Moyo responded, "And downstairs the people have you as the Satan!"

This is not the first time that Prof. Moyo has linked Mnangagwa to the dark arts. In 2018 he alleged that Mnangagwa is involved in voodoo rituals and his scarf is a juju item.

"Many know that Mnangagwa is into spirit mediums, nyangas and juju rituals big time. The scarf is a juju item." He said.

ZANU PF has a strong belief in spiritism and in their 2018 Conference, they resolved to consult witchdoctors to lead in the cleansing of the country.

Watch Mnangagwa equating himself to God below:




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2039 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1933 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3693 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5301 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1216 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 864 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5422 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days