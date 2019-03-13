Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinamasa's wife implicated in tobacco cartels

by Staff reporter
13 Mar 2019 at 06:59hrs | Views
THE Tobacco Association of Zimbabwe (TAZ) yesterday alleged corruption in the tobacco industry, with Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) board chairperson Monica Chinamasa's name coming out prominently as one of the individuals causing confusion in the sector.

Chinamasa is the wife of former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and also founder of the Zimbabwe National Farmers' Union (ZNFU), which farmers strongly believe constitutes a conflict of interest.

This was revealed when representatives from TAZ, the Zimbabwe Tobacco Association (ZTA) and Boka Tobacco Auction Floors appeared before the Justice Mayor Wadyajena-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture to discuss challenges in the tobacco sector, ahead of the opening of the auction floors on March 20.

TAZ secretary-general Stan Kasukuwere told the committee that the tobacco industry was a cartel bigger than those of marijuana.

"Tobacco is a cartel and it is bigger than mbanje (marijuana) and drugs, and if you (committee) can investigate that on our behalf, because the ZNFU which was formed by Chinamasa, came later than TAZ, and we find that if we are to talk about tobacco corruption, we are sidelined at such meetings," Kasukuwere said.

"The corruption is that Chinamasa is chairperson of ZNFU and also sits at the TIMB board as chairperson, and how does she then represent the farmers? Whenever we talk, we are sidelined."

TAZ president George Seremwe alleged that whenever they tried to voice grievances by farmers, they were never taken on board by Chinamasa.

Boka Tobacco Auctions Floors managing director Chido Nyakudya said the golden leaf sector faced foreign currency challenges needed to repair equipment like conveyors and other machinery.

"Our biggest challenge is unauthorised tobacco sales, where we have seen an influx of dealers preying on our grounds and diverting farmers not to deal with us.
This has resulted in loss of sales for us. Another challenge is with the 2% (electronic) transaction tax, where merchants need to bring their money to us and we have to pay the growers," she said.

"In 2018, we handled $70 million on behalf of merchants. Our revenue is less than 7% of this, but if you calculate 2% of the $70 million, it takes away a big chunk of our revenue and we have requested that the 2% be exempted from transactions between ourselves and growers."

Nyakudya said vendors were also causing havoc by putting up illegal stalls and posing cholera threats, as well as threatening farmers who come from outside to sleep at the auction floors.

ZTA chief executive officer Rodney Ambrose said 98% of the country's tobacco was exported, adding that the challenges being experienced this year included the drought, which would result in less tobacco than the 250 000 metric tonnes farmed last season.

"There has been an increase in tobacco contract farmers where 85% to 90% are under contract farming, and only 10% is under tobacco auction floors and the viability of tobacco auction floors is now declining with only three auction floors that sold tobacco last year," he said.

Ambrose said middlemen were also disturbing business at auction floors, and also blasted TIMB for not adequately representing farmers, saying they hoped the board would be changed because it was also failing to release the $25 million collected from farmers' levies meant for afforestation.

Chinamasa and TIMB chief executive officer Andrew Matibiri also appeared before the committee, but failed to even give projections of the tobacco crop, resulting in Wadyajena sending them away.

The current TIMB board has served since 2009.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2034 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 710 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1924 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3693 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5301 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1216 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 864 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5422 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days