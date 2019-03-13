Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Minister meets striking doctors

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 Mar 2019
The Minister of Health and Childcare Dr Obadiah Moyo on Wednesday met with Senior doctors and Consultans who are currently engaged in an Industrial action.

In a statement yesterday the doctors said, "We are now forced with immediate effect to further scale down the services which we are offering, to deal with dire emergencies only until the situation normalizes. The currently available resources might not be able to sustain the emergency service provision beyond the end of the month."


Earlier this year doctors ended a 40 day industrial action after First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa intervened. 






Source - Byo24News

