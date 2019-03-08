Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Zim woman without clothes outside Ramaphosa's office

by Mandla Ndlovu
24 hrs ago
South Africa Zimbabwean Gugu Ncube on Wednesday march to Union Buildings South Africa where she staged a one-person protest against sexual abuse and arbitrary arrest.

True to her promise Gugu was wearing just bikinis.


Gugu carried a banner addressed to President Ramaphosa where she wrote names of certain people that she alleged raped her.

Announcing the protest on Monday Gugu said, "All l want is for President Ramaphosa to take note of the abuse I am suffering at the hands of UNISA and The South African Police. I want the UNISA management to show the country, Thuma Foundation, Commission For Gender Equality and other interested parties, my resignation letter they claim I tendered. This is my Demand."





Source - Byo24News

