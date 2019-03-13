Man charged for insulting Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Forty-two year old Ideal Zimbabwe president Tinashe Jonasi has been arraigned before the courts on charges of undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The charges stem from an incident which occurred sometime in 2018 in South Africa on DSTV Channel 405 whilst being interviewed and he insulted President Mnangagwa.Jonasi allegedly said it was on record that the President had killed more than 30 000 people and he went on to say he was warning the President and Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga to resign within 6 months or he would face them in the sea or in the mountains and they would both regret among other utterances.Jonasi is appearing before Magistrate Mrs Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa.