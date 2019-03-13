Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zanu-PF will not rest over Chiwundura'

by Staff reporter
13 Mar 2019 at 12:01hrs | Views
Chiwundura legislator Livingstone Chimina (MDC Alliance) has claimed that Zanu-PF activists had embarked on a smear campaign to "haunt" him after he defeated the ruling party candidate in last year's harmonised elections.

During cross-examination in court on Monday by prosecutor Namatirai Chipere, Chimina alleged that the charges of inciting violence he is facing were "trumped-up" by the ruling party as it seeks to win back the seat.

"I have done what Zanu-PF is failing to accept up to now, that is being the first opposition candidate to win the Chiwundura constituency," Chimina said.

"Zanu-PF strongly believes that seat belongs to them and I have known no rest since I won that seat. They (Zanu-PF) activists have been on my back and doing everything to make sure that they come up with all sorts of trumped-up charges in a bid to reclaim the seat from me through the back door."

Chipere, however, said there was nothing unusual for political opponents to report criminal offences against their rivals.

Chimina won the seat in last year's elections after garnering 14 895 votes against Zanu-PF's Brown Ndlovu's 14 678 votes.

The MDC Alliance legislator is facing a charge of inciting violence after he allegedly led protesters in the January 14-16 demonstrations against fuel price
hikes.

All the State witnesses in the case are Zanu-PF activists who have openly confirmed their allegiance to the ruling party in court.
Gweru provincial magistrate Charity Maphosa said she would deliver ruling on the matter on Friday.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1991 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1882 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 822 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2281 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3690 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5294 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1215 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2521 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 862 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5415 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days