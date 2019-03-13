Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa's govt the worst human rights abuser'

by Staff reporter
13 Mar 2019 at 12:04hrs | Views
OPPOSITION MPs yesterday labelled the Zanu-PF government as the worst human rights abuser in the country.

This emerged during a debate on the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) report on the state of human rights for the year 2017.

The ZHRC report was debated in the National Assembly and listed a number of human rights infractions by government during former President Robert Mugabe's era.

Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure (MDC Alliance) castigated the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, saying it was failing to observe human rights given the arbitrary arrests of opposition supporters, including legislators Joanah Mamombe (Harare West) and Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), as well as failure to tackle acute poverty and joblessness, which were affecting the nation.

"Poverty in Zimbabwe has increased and we hear of vision 2030 and that the country will be a middle-income one, but how can that be possible when the people are living in abject poverty and in 10 years? We are told we can move from poverty to a middle-income country," Madzimure said.

"Infrastructure is decaying and in January, we decided to close the internet and infringe the right to access to information. For a country to move to the next level, we need to get rid of bad governance and arbitrary arrests."

Zanu-PF legislators interjected fiercely as Madzimure made his contributions.

This resulted in Norton MP Temba Mliswa (independent) raising a point of order to say that they were disrupting debate because they (Zanu-PF) were the worst human rights abusers.

"It is important to have a human face. The issue of one having been incarcerated and freed is something human, and for some of you to make noise is because you are the ones that incarcerate, but for some of us, we are the incarcerated. There is no smoke without fire and when you see them heckling, it is because they are the biggest human rights violators," Mliswa said.

Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya (MDC Alliance) said the ZHRC report highlighted that opposition parties continued to struggle to offer solutions to alleviate the deteriorating human rights situation in the country, adding that their observation was correct.

"It is a blame that we take as MDC, but we tried and came up with the SMART document as an alternative, and our president Nelson Chamisa gave five propositions to Mnangagwa which included resolving the issue of legitimacy, proposals on the economy and re-engagement, national healing and issues of reforms, including electoral reforms and the Judiciary," he said.

Kwekwe Central MP Masango Matambanadzo (NPF) said failure by political parties to dialogue and unite was an infringement on human rights.

Hurungwe Central MP Doubt Ndiweni (Zanu-PF) said sanctions were denying Zimbabweans human rights such as access to education.

Nkulumane legislator Kucaca Phulu (MDC Alliance) said in order for the ZHRC to be effective, there was need for the commission to be adequately funded and all statutes to be aligned to the Constitution.

Proportional representation legislator Lynette Karenyi (MDC Alliance) deplored the inhumane prison conditions in the country, saying female prisoners were severely affected by the uninhabitable conditions.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2007 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1900 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 718 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3692 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5298 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1216 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 863 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5421 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days