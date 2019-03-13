'Mugabe wanted Mandela to die in prison'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former President Robert Mugabe did not want South African struggle icon Nelson Mandela to be released from prison because he was going to steal his limelight.In a video that has gone viral on social media Mandela is seen saying, "Before I was released from prison he (Mugabe) was the most popular African leader in this area. But when I was released the media said this is the end of Mugabe's popularity. In fact, he himself didn't want me to come out of prison."Mugabe has never liked Mandela and has a history of speaking spitefully about him whenever he got an opportunity to.In 2017 he said South Africa needed another revolution because Mandela gave too much power to whites prioritizing his personal freedom than economic freedom."What was the most important thing for (Mandela) was his release from prison and nothing else. He cherished that freedom more than anything else and forgot why he was put in jail." Mugabe said. "They (whites) are in control of land, industries and companies and are now the employers of the blacks. These blacks have failed to liberate themselves from white supremacy all because of what Mandela did."