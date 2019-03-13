Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to be humble and listen

News / National

by Staff reporter

I'm urging ED to listen and be humble enough to address the causes of any dispute with any country in this world. You don't restore and normalize relations through sloganeering, rhetoric,demand and peer petitions but through dialogue, action,political reforms and smart diplomacy. — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) March 13, 2019

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be 'humble' and be ready to listen to the plight of economically impoverished citizens.This was after he was asked by ‏ @tmanguwe on his (Chamisa) take on sanctions and what he is doing to get them removed.Responding on Twitter today, Chamisa pleaded with Mnangagwa to abide by smart diplomacy and implement political reforms as a precedence a move he said will see sanctions being lifted."I'm urging ED to listen and be humble enough to address the causes of any dispute with any country in this world. You don't restore and normalize relations through sloganeering, rhetoric, demand and peer petitions but through dialogue, action, political reforms and smart diplomacy," he wrote.Yesterday at the closing ceremony of the Bi-National meeting Mnangagwa equated the opposition leader with satan who always troubled God."We will not be swayed by negative forces because even the Lord upstairs was not able to keep his house in order; he had Satan. These things happen. He still remains there," Mnangagwa said.