Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa gives Mnangagwa little cheer

by Staff reporter
13 Mar 2019 at 12:28hrs | Views
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa yesterday dashed hopes that Pretoria would immediately open its wallet and extend critically-needed financial assistance to cash-strapped Zimbabwe, the Daily News reported.

However, the leader of Africa's most industrialised country also made it clear that South Africa was ready to help Zimbabwe to revive its sickly economy - although this would be done within Pretoria's means and after the regional economic giant had fully considered all the available options.

In addition, Ramaphosa bluntly demanded that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his under pressure government provide a safe and conducive investment climate for South African companies operating in Zimbabwe.

At the same time, the South African president left Harare without creating time in his busy schedule to meet with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa - who was hoping to get audience with the region's most influential statesman, to brief him about local political developments.

Ramaphosa was formally in Harare to co-chair the third session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) - which was established in 2015 - in a bid to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The crucial meeting saw the two leaders and their respective ministerial teams reviewing the progress which had been made with regards to implementation of the commission's 45 key bilateral agreements - which span trade and investment, health, labour, migration, defence, taxation, tourism, water and the environment.

Ahead of yesterday's meeting, hopes had been high among long-suffering Zimbabweans that Ramaphosa would deliver immediate "good news" on the much-needed financial assistance for the country, which was first mooted in December last year.

But addressing journalists at the end of the BNC, the South African president said his government was yet to fully consider the much-talked about financial assistance, particularly because Pretoria was currently grappling with its own economic challenges.

"South Africa stands ready to render support to Zimbabwe within our means in your quest for economic renewal.

"It is our wish that, using the BNC mechanism, we should at our level strive to provide the strategic impetus to drive the bilateral relations to a significantly higher level," he said.

"We have agreed that we are going to have continued dialogue on a number of issues, including investments as well as issues to do with finance and the economy, and with that we think at the BNC level we have formed a very firm foundation of being able to assist one another … as we traverse a number of challenges and difficulties.

"May I say ... our efforts are really emboldened and strengthened because there is a deep level of trust, a deep level of being able to work together, very cordially, even as we have to deal with difficult issues.

"So the matters that you have referred to as financial assistance, we have discussed that in great detail and the discussions are on-going and our various teams are busy finding workable solutions.

"And because of the strength of our relations, we have no doubt whatsoever that we are going to find solutions that are going to lead to the strengthening of our two respective economies so that we can address the challenges that both our countries are facing at this moment in time," Ramaphosa added.

This comes after South African media reported in December last year that Pretoria had turned down a request from Mnangagwa's administration for a US$1,2 billion bailout.

But South Africa's Finance minister, Tito Mboweni - who accompanied Ramaphosa to the Harare BNC - later confirmed that Pretoria was indeed considering financial assistance to Zimbabwe.

The country's International Relations minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, also weighed in subsequently - saying Ramaphosa's government would grant Zimbabwe the bailout that it sorely needed to address its deepening economic crisis which triggered riots in January this year.

"We will help Zimbabwe as and when we are able to. If there's anything we can't do, I'm sure they can find help from other international parties.

"But they are our sister country and we'd like to help solve their problems. Any assistance we can afford, we'd like to provide it," Sisulu, who was also part of Ramaphosa's delegation to Harare, said.

Last month, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube also confirmed that Zimbabwe was seeking assistance from its biggest trading partner.
"We are in constant talks with South Africa. They are our neighbour, biggest trading partner and we have a bi-national commission.

"So we have been interacting with them to see whether they can be of help and support us whenever we need it," Ncube said.

In a joint communique which was issued after yesterday's meeting between Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa, the two leaders also said they were looking at increasing a standing credit facility between the central banks of the two countries - under whose facility Zimbabwe can access R100 million from the South African Reserve Bank.

"Other financing options beyond this are also being explored, for example, a facility from South African private banks to the Zimbabwean private sector and guaranteed by the South African government with an appropriate counter-guarantee from the Zimbabwean government," the communique said.

Speaking earlier, Ramaphosa told the BNC that Zimbabwe, which also faces a severe drought this year, was worthy of the international community's support to help revive its economy - repeating his previous calls for sanctions against Zimbabwe to be lifted.

"We want to see meaningful support being given by international development partners to Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe does deserve the support that the world can give," he said.

South Africa is Zimbabwe's largest trading partner and home to millions of Zimbabweans who flocked to the country amid an economic meltdown during former president Robert Mugabe's ruinous rule.

Zimbabwe is currently in the grip of a girnomous economic crisis which sparked riots in January when protesters who headed calls for a stayaway by labour unions, clashed with heavily armed security forces, leading to several deaths.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1986 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1875 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 710 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2281 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3690 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5294 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1214 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 862 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5415 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days