Mnangagwa blasted over rebel remarks

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been blasted for describing MDC leader Nelson Chamisa as a "rebel", just like the biblical Satan who could not co-exist with God in heaven.Mnangagwa made the remarks on Tuesday where he said Chamisa was behaving live Satan who rebelled against God and he threw him out and he remains there in Heaven.MDC Spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Mnangagwa's statements were unacceptable and had the potential to create and ferment unrest in the country."Reports that Mnangagwa referred to the People's President Adv Nelson Chamisa as a "rebel" are unacceptable and the MDC does not take such remarks lightly, "Mafume said. "Mnangagwa must be aware that such remarks can breed aggression and cause a lot of unnecessary friction in the Zimbabwean society."Mafume said Mnangagwa's statements sold him out as an excitable fellow when he sees visitors."His statement reflected an excitable character who was happy to have a conversation with external actors and then forgets the importance of domestic relations. The illusion around dialogue which excludes the MDC has already proven to be a political fallacy, many are pulling out because they are aware that the approach will not create sufficient consensus."It is therefore premature for Mnangagwa to use extremist metaphors like "devil" simply because the MDC holds different political views from him."How can he dare compare himself to the creator when he has subjected everyone in Zimbabwe to a living hell? In any case, history has shown that these labels can easily incite degeneration and unnecessary loss of life especially coming from the leader of a militant political outfit."Mafume further said the behaviour of Mnangagwa is similar to the behaviour of a rebel."In any case, a rebel is one who reneges on his oath of office, fails to uphold the Constitution but instead works on undermining its spirit and letter."A rebel is one who fails to protect the citizens but instead unleashes repressive apparatus on them with many losing lives and limb at the hands of the state."