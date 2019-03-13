Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora speaks on Mnangagwa-Chamisa fight

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 Mar 2019 at 15:21hrs | Views
MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora says the  labeling of Nelson Chamisa as Satan by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is poisonous to Zimbabwe's politics.

Mwonzora was commenting after Mnangagwa gave an analogy equating himself as God and Chamisa as Satan.

Said Mwonzora, "To equate your political opponent to Satan in whatever analogy is to bring further toxicity into our already poisoned politics. We need a new politics based on mutual brotherly and sisterly respect."

Mwonzora's statements come hard on the heels of many people including the Zimbabwe Council Churches have called upon Chamisa and Mnangagwa to dump the politics of grandstanding and name calling and resort to mutually brotherhood so as to map a way forward for Zimbabwe.

The 41-year-old MDC leader has continuously snubbed the Mnangagwa led National Dialogue process of opposition leaders saying he can only attend when there is a neutral convener.

Responding to Mwonzora's statements one Stanford Chikomo said, "Brotherly and sisterly respect is only possible when everyone speaks against sanctions that are causing untold suffering and divisions in our socio economic fabric.. brotherly and sisterly respect is only possible when all Zimbabweans stands up against American abuse of our land."

One Pastor Pee said, "History has proven that those with a genocidal spirit calls their opponents with filthy names- in Rwanda the Tutsi were called cockroaches, in German killing Jews was helping GOD rid off unwanted race-in Zimbabwe opposition is the devil-so the killings are justified."






Source - Byo24News

