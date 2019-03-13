Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South African Airways develops scary fault in Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 Mar 2019 at 16:50hrs | Views
South African Airways flight which as supposed to depart from Harare to Johannesburg at 1305hrs developed a scary fault and is grounded at Harare International Airport.

One of the persons onboard Nigel Chanakira said, "Safety issues hogging the airline industry now. SA 23 Harare to Joburg developed technical problems and we failed to take off at 13:05hrs. We boarded, sat on the flight, disembarked, boarded and hit the runway and then back to the terminal. Some passengers now feel unsafe and off."

One Emmanuel Rwatirera who gave insight into the issue said, "The flight from Harare to Johannesburg, hasn't taken off 4 hours later. First AIR CONDITIONING issue, then a POWER SURGE. Everyone is now in PANIC, no clear COMMUNICATION from Captain. No air con doors closed. People aren't being allowed to exit aircraft."

This is a developing story….




Source - Byo24News

