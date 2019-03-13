Ideal Zimbabwe President remanded in custody

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ideal Zimbabwe President Tinashe Jonasi who was arrested for allegedly undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been remanded in custody by Harare Magistrate Mrs Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa.Jonasi through his lawyer Mrs Nontokozo Dube Tachiona had challenged his placement on remand arguing he had been over-detained and the state had no authority from the Prosecutor General to prosecute him.The 42-year old's charges stem from an incident which occurred sometime in 2018 in South Africa on DSTV Channel 405 whilst being interviewed and he insulted President Mnangagwa.Jonasi allegedly said it was on record that the President had killed more than 30 000 people and he went on to say he was warning the President and Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga to resign within 6 months or he would face them in the sea or in the mountains and they would both regret among other utterances.