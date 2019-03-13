Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ideal Zimbabwe President remanded in custody

by Staff reporter
13 Mar 2019 at 16:53hrs | Views
Ideal Zimbabwe President Tinashe Jonasi who was arrested for allegedly undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been remanded in custody by Harare Magistrate Mrs Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa.

Jonasi through his lawyer Mrs Nontokozo Dube Tachiona had challenged his placement on remand arguing he had been over-detained and the state had no authority from the Prosecutor General to prosecute him.

The 42-year old's charges stem from an incident which occurred sometime in 2018 in South Africa on DSTV Channel 405 whilst being interviewed and he insulted President Mnangagwa.

Jonasi allegedly said it was on record that the President had killed more than 30 000 people and he went on to say he was warning the President and Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga to resign within 6 months or he would face them in the sea or in the mountains and they would both regret among other utterances.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1967 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1845 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3689 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5292 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1212 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 860 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days