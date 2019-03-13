Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

If 'Trump is just a phone call away'

by Prosperity Mzila
13 Mar 2019 at 22:48hrs | Views
. . . what does this tell us about Chamisa?

A few days ago while addressing his supporters on International Women's Day, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, was just a phone call away.

Chamisa claims to have an understanding with Trump that puts him within the inner circle of Trump's best buddies, where he can just call him and up to US$15 billion would be released to Zimbabwe.

This money, according to Chamisa, would be for the resuscitation of the Zimbabwean economy meant to bring an end to the economic sanctions that he, Tendai Biti and Dhewa Mavinga flew to US to beg for their extension.

One wonders how a tele-conversation on sanctions between Chamisa and his handler boss, Trump, will unfold. The irony of it is that Chamisa, one who claims to be learned and enlightened; a lawyer by profession actually believes it could be a no strings attached conversation between him and the leader of the alleged free world.

One needs to elucidate to him that the illegal sanctions he asked the US to impose on Zimbabwe are not out of US's love for Zimbabwean citizens, but to safeguard American interests in the process. Chamisa is blind to the fact that him and his party the MDC Alliance are just pawns on the chessboard of a bigger plot.

The bigger plot is that Chamisa's proposal for the US to impose illegal sanctions that are affecting the ordinary citizen is unfortunately serving American interests more than the MDC-A goals.

Donald Trump will not part with US$15 billion, just to massage Chamisa's ego without getting something in return. The devil has no free gifts; maybe Chamisa's question should be what's in it for the US? Trump has a mandate to carry on with the American legacy of opening markets for US products and to secure sources of raw materials in foreign lands.

Sanctions are a means for the US to set long-term goals and not to see Chamisa and the MDC-A settle comfortably into government. When the MDC begged the US and their allies to impose illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, the US saw an opportunity to further its interests. The sanctions have affected electricity provision, transport connection, fuel and free trading rights with other foreign countries.

The "targeted" sanctions have affected hospitals where electricity has been cut for patients on life support systems. The people listed on the US sanctions list are not affected by electricity cuts in hospitals as they would fly to Singapore and Malaysia to seek medical attention, while the ordinary Zimbabwean in the country's hospitals has faced medicine shortages and constant electricity load shedding.

The sanctions have crippled the economy of the country which resulted in Government failing to trade with other countries to earn foreign currency. This situation has had a ripple effect on industries which have also closed down due to lack of foreign currency to enable retooling.

The closing down of industries has also had a far-reaching effect on the ordinary workers and their families as they have lost their jobs. Schoolchildren have dropped out of school due to lack of school fees and parents are no longer employed due to industry  closures.

A lot of prominent voices have come out castigating the illegal imposition of sanctions and have raised their voices to have them removed to allow Zimbabwe to resuscitate and rebuild its economy.

Founding member of the opposition MDC and lawyer, David Coltart, has also added his voice to those of founder and chairman of the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Strive Masiyiwa, former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara and regional and continental bodies including individual leaders such as Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, in calling for the total removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

One wonders how much more suffering does the MDC and its handler the US, intend to inflict on ordinary Zimbabweans to achieve their desired outcome that was articulated by former US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Chester Crocker, who on June 13, 2000, presented US strategy for Zimbabwe's regime change agenda before a Senate House.

His exact words: "To separate the Zimbabwean people from ZANU- PF, we are going to have to make the economy scream, and I hope you senators have the stomach for what you have to do. So if we are to decide to try and work for change in power in Zimbabwe, I would hope that we would have the wisdom to be discreet, to be low key and to avoid giving those in power there the excuse that foreigners are out to get them."

Have the US senators' stomachs not cringed yet with the number of deaths at Zimbabwe hospitals due to lack of medicines? Have they not cringed at all, at the sight of people going hungry in Zimbabwe, joblessness and poor water and sanitation that have bedevilled the country due to lack of foreign currency caused by the illegal sanctions?

Obviously, the people still love and support ZANU-PF as it is a people-centred party unlike the MDC that has been inflicting pain on their fellow citizens through sanctions they begged the US to impose on Zimbabwe.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1966 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1843 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3092 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3688 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5292 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1212 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 860 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days