Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa told to denounce sanctions

by Staff reporter
13 Mar 2019 at 22:49hrs | Views
MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa must openly denounce the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States of America if he cares about the welfare of the country's war veterans, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Victor Matemadanda has said.

Addressing war veterans at Masvingo Polytechnic in Masvingo yesterday, he said only Zanu-PF and the Government have the interests of war veterans at heart.

Matemadanda, who is also the Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, accused Mr Chamisa of lying by promising what he could not deliver. He said on several occasions, Chamisa has publicly promised to take care of the war veterans' welfare if people of Zimbabwe voted him into power, and yet he was behind the suffering of the liberation cadres after he and his deputy chairman, Mr Tendai Biti, called for the extension of illegal sanctions on the country.

Matemadanda also reiterated that all Zimbabweans should brace for a march to the United States of America Embassy in Harare to denounce the illegal sanctions on a date yet to be announced. He said the US was causing havoc in all countries that it had invaded like in Iraq, Egypt and Libya, among others.

"If Chamisa is serious that he has the war veterans' welfare at heart, he should lead a delegation to US President Mr Donald Trump to denounce the sanctions," said Matemadanda.

"Our first enemy is US President Trump, followed by the illegal sanctions, while Chamisa and Biti are in third position. Do not be fooled comrades, the country is under siege because of the sanctions, as it is, there is no money, all because of these economic embargoes," he said.

Matemadanda said President Mnangagwa was concerned about the welfare of the war veterans and had unveiled a number of programmes for their empowerment and to cater for their children.

"The President and the Government, especially my minister, are committed to addressing your challenges. I know some would say we are always making empty promises, but very soon you are going to benefit.

"The President will have a meeting with war veterans, ex-detainees and collaborators. He is also going to meet children of those who participated in the liberation struggle, like what is happening in Namibia's revolutionary party SWAPO. The party is creating a legacy through engaging children of those who liberated the country," he said.

Turning to former president Mr Robert Mugabe, Matemadanda said the nonagenarian was losing it in supporting Mr Chamisa.

"Our nonagenarian, Mugabe, has also joined the bandwagon and is now supporting Chamisa, he is mad.

"Mugabe cannot accuse us of killing people when there are thousands of lives that were lost under his watch.

"We heard that Chamisa wanted to get advice from Mugabe, yet he was part of us before we removed him during Operation Restore Legacy."

He also attacked former Zanu-PF stalwart Mr Dzikamai Mavhaire, who has joined MDC-Alliance, describing him as a political reject.

"Mavhaire has long lost his marbles because there is nowhere he can fit into the MDC-Alliance structures. He even lies saying that he is a war veteran," he said.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira, who is also Zanu-PF's provincial chairman, said Masvingo was a united province.

"We want to thank our war veterans here in Masvingo for helping in maintaining peace and unity. We are happy with the way we are working towards empowering of our people. I know that if we continue with the same spirit, we are going to achieve many things. We are done with unnecessary fights that were common during the old dispensation led by the G40 cabal," said Chadzamira.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1799 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 983 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1612 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 632 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 761 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3080 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5252 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1196 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 841 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days