Police impound unregistered vehicles

by Staff Reporter
14 Mar 2019 at 05:40hrs | Views
Police yesterday said they had started impounding all unregistered vehicles following a spate of robberies and other crimes by perpetrators using unmarked cars.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said since January, at least 51 robbery cases had been committed by criminals using unregistered vehicles, with 12 cases of fatal hit and run accidents being recorded.

"The police is, therefore, conducting an operation throughout the country to ensure that all vehicles moving on the roads are duly registered and have either permanent or temporal number plates," Nyathi said.

He said at least 10 cases of rape were committed by people moving around in unregistered vehicles and, as a way of dealing with the crisis, police had instructed fuel service stations not to attend to such motorists.

"All vehicles with no number plates will be impounded and only released after going through the stipulated registration process," Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police have impounded a fuel tanker in Nyamapanda after it allegedly accessed 9 021 litres of diesel in questionable circumstances.

Nyathi said from their initial investigations, mining companies were not allowed to access more than 1 000 litres for their operations at a given service station and fears were that the truck could have been involved in illicit deals.

Source - NewsDay

