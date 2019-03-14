News / National
Neighbours 'raid' Zimbabwe fuel
14 Mar 2019 at 07:42hrs | Views
Zimbabwe could be losing millions of litres of fuel to neighboring countries under its bonded warehouse scheme because the government is failing to mobilise foreign currency to pay for the commodity on time.
Energy Minister Joram Gumbo confirmed that the recurrence of fuel shortages and queues in Zimbabwe is because neighbouring countries are buying fuel from Msasa.
More to follow....
Source - Business Times