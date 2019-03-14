Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chronic investor mistrust dogs Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
14 Mar 2019 at 07:42hrs | Views
Zimbabwe continues to suffer from investor mistrust and capital flight, as analysts cite lingering curremcy risks, policy inconsistences, high inflation and socio-economic instability among the factors behind this.

Those who spoke to the Fin Gaz this week said the recent MPS by RBZ governor John Mangudya had gone ‘some way' to mitigate the situation, this was not enough on its own to turn things around.

More to follow.....

Source - Fin Gaz

