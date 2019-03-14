Latest News Editor's Choice


Filabusi Utd ready for Division One battle

by Staff reporter
14 Mar 2019
AFTER beating newly-promoted Castle Lager Premiership boys TelOne in a friendly match played in Gwanda a fortnight ago and holding Highlanders development side Bosso 90 on Saturday, Filabusi United are confident they will make waves in the Zifa Southern Region Division One in the upcoming season set to start at the end of this month.

The club, based in Filabusi, Matabeleland South, will be playing Division One football for the first time this season after finishing second behind The Venue in the Zifa Matabeleland South Division Two League Pool A.

The team's chief executive officer Mkhululi Mthunzi said his club will not be in the league to make numbers and won't be pushovers. Their intentions are to remain in Division One this year before campaigning for a ticket to the Premier Soccer League.

"We are ready and we have always been ready for Division One action since the day we got promoted. We are like soldiers, there is no soldier who goes to war to be defeated. We got into the league so that we can be as competitive as others although our first aim is to play in the First Division next year," Mthunzi said.

He added: "We have been playing a number of pre-season friendly matches and we have been doing well. We managed to beat TelOne and also played well against Talen Vision and in our last game we played to a one-all draw with Bosso 90."

The side is coached by Saul Ndlovu, assisted by Wonder Mpofu, formerly with Bantu Rovers.

They will be using Mthwakazi Stadium at Filabusi business centre for their home matches.

Filabusi United was founded in 2012 as a social soccer team playing in the Insiza Football Association League.

Since 2013, they have been part of the Matabeleland South Division Two League until they earned promotion last season.

The UGodlwayo, as the club is affectionately known, last week received a training kit and groceries from MMM, an organisation headed by Bhekimpilo Sithole (Maranda), Zibusiso Ncube (Majankwe) and Kossam Ndlovu (Mavuma).

"Filabusi is our rural home and after we watched one of their (Filabusi United) training sessions we figured out they didn't have training kits, so we took it upon ourselves as MMM to give back to our community through the training kits and foodstuffs. We will be working closely with the team. They will be representing the community of Filabusi and we wish to see them bring premiership action to Matabeleland South," Sithole said.

Source - chronicle

