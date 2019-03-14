Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC MPs hail Mugabe as 'humane', slams Mnangagwa

by newzimbabwe
14 Mar 2019 at 07:46hrs | Views
FORMER President Robert Mugabe was more "humane" than current Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa, an opposition MP has said.

Contributing to debate on Mnangagwa's statement notifying Parliament of his decision to deploy the army on two occasions in the past eight months, Kambuzuma lawmaker Willas Madzimure (MDC) demanded that the President clarify on who had ordered the use of live ammunition.

At least 20 people died at the hands of the army last August and January this year after violent protests rocked the country over delays in the release of election results and a 150% fuel increase respectively.

"What we want the Ministerial Statement to say is, how many people were killed during that particular operation.  During Mugabe's reign, no one was ever shot in the streets.  We never saw a deployment of the army," said Madzimure.

Mugabe used emergency laws in the first decade of independence in which some 20 000 people were reportedly killed under a campaign code named Gukurahundi waged under the guise of hunting down a handful of dissidents.

Until his rule came to an abrupt end at the hands of the military, Mugabe was accused of consistently using the army during elections to instill fear into citizens.      

Mudzimure demanded to know if government was planning any compensation for victims.

"Who is going to compensate for the lives that were lost after an official deployment of the army? The people who were killed were innocent.

"Mrs. Maphosa had left her home in Waterfalls to go to work at Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa). She found herself shot from the back and she died.  She has a family. She has to be compensated and there were a lot of other people too," the Kambuzuma MP said.

Ziyambi said the deployment of the army in both incidents was inevitable considering the nature of the disturbances.

The Justice Minister, in response, said the rioters had forced Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga to seek assistance from the army which was granted by Mnangagwa.

Another MDC MP, Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo) joined in the debate and while acknowledging the President wielded executive authority including to deploy the army, said parliament had a right to know who had given the order to kill.

"We take note that live ammunition was used in both instances which the honourable Minister or through the President referred to.

"Can it therefore be confirmation that the President, exercising his powers as enshrined in Section 213 (1) (b) authorised the live ammunition by Defense Forces to unarmed civilians?" asked Chikwinya.

Ziyambi dismissed Chikwinya's calls arguing once deployed soldiers were under the police command.

Six people were killed on August 1 last year after opposition activists protested the delays in the announcement of presidential elections results. Some 17 people were again killed after another military deployment in January after a Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions stay-away turned into an explosive situation marred by violence.

Another opposition MP, Edwin Mushoriwa questioned Ziyambi on why Mnangagwa called out for a Commission of Inquiry when he was responsible for the atrocities.

The MP highlighted that Mnangagwa's move to have an Inquiry on the disturbances of 2018 were unnecessary and costly to the already broke government.

"If the President was aware, can the Minister explain to this House the justification of using all the money that was used during that Commission – the foreign currency that was paid to the former President of South Africa and other commissioners," said Mushoriwa.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1927 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1790 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 609 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3682 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5281 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1211 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 854 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2591 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5404 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days