Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's deputy minister faces jail over fertiliser debt

by Staff reporter
14 Mar 2019 at 07:47hrs | Views
FertiliSer manufacturer, ZFC Limited has approached the High court seeking an order to compel former Health deputy minister, Edwin Muguti to settle a $24 610 debt he owes the company.

ZFC issued summons for civil imprisonment against Muguti at the High Court and the latter is yet to respond to the litigation.

In its declaration ZFC Limited said Muguti was required to pay $24 610 by virtue of a judgment obtained against him over six years ago.

"You, the defendant (Edwin Muguti) are called upon to pay the plaintiff (ZFC Limited ) the sum of $24 610, with interest thereon at the rate of 20% per annum calculated from October 8, 2012 to the date of payment in full. The defendant shall pay costs, collection commission in terms of the Law Society of Zimbabwe by-laws. The defendant will pay costs on a legal practitioner/ client scale," the firm said.

ZFC Limited further said in the event that Muguti fails to pay the requested cash, he will be required to appear before the High Court and explain his position.

"If you fail to pay the sum specified above, you must appear before the High court at Harare to explain why you have not paid it and to show cause why an order for your imprisonment should not be made on account of your failure to pay. You should bring with you evidence of your financial position, and it will be in your own interest to give the court evidence of your income from wages, salary or other earnings and any other income you may receive from any other source, your expenses for yourself and any dependents and any other liabilities."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1920 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1777 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 688 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 607 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3681 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5280 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1210 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 854 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2591 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5404 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days