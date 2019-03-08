Latest News Editor's Choice


Campaign vehicles divide Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
Dozens of Zanu-PF vehicles that were dished out to provinces ahead of the 2018 elections have become a bone of contention in the second largest city amid reports that those who were given the vehicles have personalised them ahead of party work, the Daily News reported.

The President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led party acquired a fleet of Ford Fiestas, Ford Ranger trucks, and buses ahead of last year's harmonised election. All members who contested as members of Parliament, were gifted with all-terrain vehicles, while position- holding party cadres like provincial chairs, provincial youth league chairs, women's leagues chairs commissars among others were gifted with the branded vehicles.

The party might have spent upwards of US$$60 million in the acquisition of the vehicles whose source of funding has remained a mystery. However, while the party has by far exhibited its financial power amid worsening economic situation, the vehicles have created animosity among party members.

This reportedly came out during the inter-district meeting chaired by secretary for administration Obert Mpofu held at provincial headquarters' Davies Hall, a week before Mnangagwa dissolved the structures of Bulawayo and Harare.

Party members who attended the meeting told this paper that many complained about party vehicles which they said have been personalised to such an extent that they are no longer accessible to other members.

"A number of people raised this issue of vehicles being abused as well as being personalised by those who have them.

"They argued that vehicles should be readily available to all the party members. "The other thing is that members complained that most of the time the vehicles are not being used for party business," said a senior party member in the province who preferred anonymity.

Another member who attended the meeting said Mpofu took note of the problems while assuring everybody that he was going to escalate the matter to the higher ranks. Both Mpofu and party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo were not picking their phones yesterday.

The branded vehicles which are now a common feature on the city's streets have exposed Zanu-PF's priorities where the ruling party acquired an astonishingly expensive fleet at a time Zimbabweans are suffering.

