Chamisa stuns MDC bigwigs

by Staff reporter
14 Mar 2019 at 07:56hrs | Views
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has set the cat among the pigeons in his party, after he recently suggested that one of the MDC's three posts of vice president should be reserved for a woman.

This has agitated some of the ambitious lieutenants who intend to go for the posts when the country's main opposition gathers at its elective congress in May - as their chances of falling by the wayside have just gone a notch up.

More to follow.....

Source - Daily News

