Welshman Ncube disowns Gugu Ncube

News / National

by Staf repoter

Welshman Ncube, the deputy president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has disowned 38-year-old Gugulethu Ncube who claims to be his daughter.Professor Ncube told online media sources on Wednesday that Gugu was not his child, as she had convinced herself."I don't know this woman. I read somewhere she was born in 1981. I was in high school at Mzilikazi in 1980 when she was conceived and very much in love with a girl I thought I would go on and marry. Her mother is not known to me, there's just no conceivable possibility she could be my daughter," Ncube said.