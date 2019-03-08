Latest News Editor's Choice


ZESA speaks on electricity tariffs increase

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company has refuted rumours that it will be increasing its tariffs by 150% on the 15th of March.

In a statement released on Thursday ZESA said, "The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers that it is not increasing electricity tariffs by 150% starting Friday the 15th of March 2019."

ZETDC further urged its customers to disregard rumours circulating on social media regarding the tariffs.



