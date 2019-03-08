ZESA speaks on electricity tariffs increase

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company has refuted rumours that it will be increasing its tariffs by 150% on the 15th of March.In a statement released on Thursday ZESA said, "The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers that it is not increasing electricity tariffs by 150% starting Friday the 15th of March 2019."ZETDC further urged its customers to disregard rumours circulating on social media regarding the tariffs.