News / National
ZESA speaks on electricity tariffs increase
21 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company has refuted rumours that it will be increasing its tariffs by 150% on the 15th of March.
In a statement released on Thursday ZESA said, "The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers that it is not increasing electricity tariffs by 150% starting Friday the 15th of March 2019."
ZETDC further urged its customers to disregard rumours circulating on social media regarding the tariffs.
In a statement released on Thursday ZESA said, "The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company would like to advise its valued customers that it is not increasing electricity tariffs by 150% starting Friday the 15th of March 2019."
Source - Byo24News