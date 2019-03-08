Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police face suit over protest killing

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has petitioned Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema, demanding compensation over a Chitungwiza man who was shot dead during the January fuel price hike protests.

According to a letter dated February 22, 2019, the organisation said it intends to sue the ministry over the death.  The letter was also copied to the officer in charge Chitungwiza Police Station, Commissioner-General of police Godwin Matanga, Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi and Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo among other offices.

"Our clients have informed us as follows: on January 14, 2019, Kelvin Choto was killed by a police officer during protests taking place outside Chitungwiza Police Station. "He was shot in the head by police in the main road about 20 metres from the police station, outside the police fence. Sadly, he died on the spot.

"On January 15, 2019, ... Choto's father, Julius…, went to Chitungwiza Police Station and reported his son missing.
"He was referred to Chitungwiza General Hospital, where he identified his son's body in the mortuary," ZLHR said.

The organisation said when Julius went to Chitungwiza Police Station to make an application for a post-mortem report, he was told by the member-in-charge that the process had already been initiated and he was asked to make a statement to the investigating officer only identified as Ngwere.

A sudden death docket was opened, while Julius was advised that a post-mortem report would be collected from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. ZLHR said a post-mortem was conducted at Parirenyatwa hospital on January 18, 2019 and the family went to get a copy at Chitungwiza Police Station.

However, the member-in-charge informed Julius that the post-mortem report was not for his consumption and that only the commissioner-general of police would release the report but the family has not yet been supplied with the document.

"In light of the above circumstances and in accordance with our ... Choto's family's right to administrative justice and right to access information and the truth pertaining to his death, we hereby request a copy of the post-mortem report and documents including: copies of any consent and/or authorisation for the initiation of the post-mortem process in terms of Sections 4 and 8 of the Anatomical Donations & Post-Mortem Examinations Act (Chapter 15:01) or of any direction given for the post mortem by a magistrate in terms of Section 6 (1) (a) of the Inquests Act," the organisation said.
It further demanded copies of the certificate establishing death and an inquest report, among other documents.

"In the event that an inquest has not been initiated, we hereby request that the matter be urgently referred to a magistrate for investigation, in terms of Section 5 of the Inquests Act (Chapter 7:07).

"Finally, we hereby notify you of our clients' intention to sue for damages for the unlawful killing of ... Choto by the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Damages to be claimed include loss of support, pain and suffering and nervous shock, the sum to be commuted in due course and to be furnished in the summons commencing action," the lawyers said.

Mathema has not yet responded to the letter.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1892 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1727 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 676 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3085 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3677 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5267 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1205 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 852 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 451 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5398 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days