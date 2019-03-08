Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's minister in another farm eviction storm

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba is in another farm eviction storm - this time involving 21 villagers who allege she is encroaching into their land to expand her Penhalonga farm.

They claim to have assisted her family wrestle the farm from its former white owner and even showing her the farm's boundary with Zengeni Village whose part she now claims to be hers. The villagers were this week issued with seven-day eviction notices giving them until March 19 to leave the land or face arrest in the messy fallout.

"You are violating section 3 of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act Chapter 20:20; Gazetted Land Act in that you are occupying the said property (Zengeni Farm) without lawful authority," reads part of the generic letter which was stamped on November 13, 2018 but filled in on March 12, 2019.

They have, however, been already on trial at Mutasa Magistrates' Courts for the "illegal occupation" of the farm, having had a civil suit against them withdrawn as the Lands ministry took over the long-standing dispute following her ministerial appointment.

The villagers, who are all self-confessed Zanu-PF supporters with some being members of the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (Ziliwaco), say they are now a laughing stoke of opposition members and were also being chided by the white farmer whom they say is also waiting for his turn to reclaim the farm.

"We feel betrayed by someone we helped to settle in our area as a neighbour and now we are being mocked for bringing this on ourselves. "Even the white commercial farmer would not have encroached into our village like what the minister has done,"

Ownered Zengeni, one of the affected villagers, said.
He said they have long been allocated land in Nyamukwarara where there are no roads or amenities with dozens of children's education set to be disrupted.

"There are so many anomalies in how our case is being handled.
"How could they have allocated us land before the criminal trial at Mutasa Magistrates' Courts is even concluded?" Zengeni queried.

Gwaradzimba's aide and family member said the families were squatters who had encroached onto the minister's property but the villagers claim she applied for an extension of her farm to encompass their village.

"Those people are settled on the minister's farm and we have documentation to prove that," the family representative said referring all questions to the Lands ministry. Zengeni claims the affected villagers used to be contracted by the Gwaradzimba family to work on their farm before they decided to take over their land in the farm extension.

"We used to be very good neighbours when they initially moved on to the farm but they were to later decide to use their positions of authority to kick us out and take over the whole land," a miffed Zengeni said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

1 hr ago | 906 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

1 hr ago | 181 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

1 hr ago | 474 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

1 hr ago | 101 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

1 hr ago | 824 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3031 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

12 hrs ago | 5091 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

12 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

12 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

12 hrs ago | 1146 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

12 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

12 hrs ago | 790 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2310 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 445 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

16 hrs ago | 5266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days