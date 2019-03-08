Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsvangirai Spokesperson guns for top position

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 hrs ago | Views
Late veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai's former Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka is reportedly gunning for the position of Party Spokesperson in the coming congress slated for May.

Tamborinyoka is currently the Director of Information in the MDC.

Announcing the candidature Senior MDC official Grace Kwinjeh said:

It's a festival of ideas. Introducing your next party spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka. Luke has served the party diligently over the past years, through thick and thin, his track record speaks for itself. Luke has a great relationship and rapport with the media fraternity has stood the test to defend the party position even in difficult times. Luke served and was also a pillar of support for our late icon President Morgan Tsvangirai. Consistency describes Luke's service in the party and no one can take that away from him. Under the slogan "Horses for courses" let us debate with Luke, hear him out on his vision for the party and a democratic Zimbabwe.

The current Party Spokesperson Jacob Mafume has not indicated whether he is seeking election for the same position.



Source - Byo24News

