Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 hrs ago | Views
MDC Deputy National Chairperson Tendai Biti says Mnangagwa's 476 days since he took office after a bloody coup in November 2017 have been characterized by corruption, rape and killing.

Said Biti, "It is exactly 476 days since Emmerson assumed office after the Nov 2017 coup. It has been a period of the economic meltdown, rampant corruption and impoverishment of our people. A bloody period where many have been raped killed and mass trials conducted. After Mugabe this was inconceivable."

Biti's statements come after Human Rights Watch issued a statement that President Emmerson Mnangagwa instructed the most ruthless military crackdown on citizens between 14 and 16 January.

The crackdown left 17 people dead and hundreds injured while thousands were arrested across the country.

ITV released a report that women across the country were raped by state agents during the fateful period.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa described citizens who demonstrated last August and January this year only to meet with live ammunition from the army as "criminals who had violated the rights of others."

"Having been satisfied that the Zimbabwe Republic Police was unable to contain the riotous situation as aforementioned, which resulted in the loss of life, brazen violations of basic human rights, personal security and destruction of private and public property, including Police Stations, the Commissioner General in terms of Section 37 (1) of the Public Order and Security Act [Chapter 11:17] requested the Minister of Home to use his discretion and request the Minister responsible for Defense, to authorise the Defense Forces to assist the police in the exercise of their functions in terms of the Act in order to suppress the violent, riotous and destructive conduct that was occurring throughout the country, which conduct undermined the rule of law and citizens' rights as aforestated," Mnangagwa said in a statement.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days