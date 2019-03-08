Latest News Editor's Choice


Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 hrs ago
The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services has informed citizens that Cyclone Idai is expected in the country on 17 March.

Tropical cyclone Idai is currently over the northern parts of the Mozambique channel and was expected to move slowly south-west into parts of Mozambique over the next couple of days.

It is estimated that the cyclone could produce wind speeds of 160 kilometres per hour.

"At current rate, Cyclone IDAI is projected to reach Zimbabwe on Sunday 17 March, causing significant rainfall in Masvingo, Mash East, mash Central and Manicaland. This will increase risk of damage to homes and infrastructure. Residents of these areas are urged to be vigilant." The Ministry said.





