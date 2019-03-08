Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors toutism boom is expected

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's tourism investment continues to grow despite trouble with the country's economy.

The opening of a US$1.5 million lodge, Shongwe Lookout, in the heart of the country's tourism mecca of Victoria Falls is evidence that the tourist boom experience last year is far from over in the eyes of investors.

The 23-bedroom lodge, located in the suburbs, was funded by a mix of local and international investors.

Jamie Henson, the lodge manager, is a Zimbabwean who has lived in New Zealand for the past 17 years. He says he and his family were lured back by the opportunities in tourism.

"We were looking at the statistics on tourist numbers in Victoria Falls, and realized there is a very positive future here."

Henson arrived in Zimbabwe just before the currency crash last year and said thanks to good management the lodge is still on track to take its first guests from June 1 this year.

"So far the response from travel agents has been fantastic. They love the concept of what we are doing and say they simply do not have enough accommodation in Victoria Falls at present."

Henson said Shongwe Lookout is targeted at "the more discerning traveler" looking for comfort and great value for money.

The lodge will offer guests access to two platforms on a viewing tower, with vistas of the Zambezi River and spray rising from Victoria Falls, as well as a pool, restaurant area, boma area and bar.

Henson said he and his wife are excited about living in Zimbabwe.

"My wife is from New Zealand, so we were a bit nervous about how she would adapt. But, so far, we are both loving it. There is so much happening around Victoria Falls, so many young people like us with a passion to make the town the best it can be.

"It's a really positive place to be."

Last year saw Zimbabwe's tourist arrivals jump 15 per cent on the back of positive international coverage of the country after changes in government. Trouble with the economy kicked off 2019, and its impact remains to be seen on tourist numbers to the country.

However, Henson said anecdotal evidence suggests that tourist numbers remain high.



Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1852 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1687 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3083 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3674 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5261 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1202 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 847 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5394 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days