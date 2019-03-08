Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The prosecution is seeking to forfeit former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere's upmarket leisure home in Nyanga after he failed to appear in court for trial.

He was issued with an arrest warrant in January by regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya. Kasukuwere on January 10 successfully applied for his passport back on the grounds he wanted to travel to South Africa for medical attention and the State did not oppose the application, saying it was convinced by documents from his doctor confirming the medical check-up.

He was supposed to return the passport on January 17, and his failure to do so prompted the State to apply for an arrest warrant.

Kasukuwere's lawyer Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba, instructed by Mr Charles Chinyama, contends that his client is not yet fit to stand trial.

The State was not satisfied with the defence's explanation on the current condition of the former minister, despite having been shown a letter from the doctor indicating that Kasukuwere was making weekly visits to the doctor.

Representing the prosecution, Mr Zivanai Macharaga from the Special Prosecuting Unit, in his application yesterday told the court that if Kasukuwere was able to visit the hospital on a weekly basis, he was also able to visit the court on the days he was not seeing his doctor. He then applied to have his Nyanga property forfeited to the State basing on section 133 (a) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

"The accused is aware that his trial is supposed to commence," said Mr Macharaga.

"Immediately after his urgent application was dismissed by the High Court, he was supposed to turn up for trial.

"He is not detained in a hospital, but making weekly visits, so what is stopping him from coming to court so that the court can decide whether trial should proceed or not.

"We are looking at section 133 (a) and see if the court can order forfeiture of the accused's property on default. The accused is enjoying life in South Africa and benefiting from revenue realised from the Nyanga property, while nothing is being done to the property by the State. This will mean that section 133 is unhelpful to the justice delivery system."

In response, Advocate Magwaliba opposed the application maintaining that Kasukuwere was unwell and would attend trial when he is fit.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1692 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1507 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2258 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3075 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3650 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5233 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1190 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 834 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2523 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days