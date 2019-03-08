Cop demands bribe to free suspect

News / National

by Staff reporter

A police officer based at Milton Park Police Station allegedly demanded US$50 from a suspect who was in custody in exchange for his freedom despite the fact that the complainant had withdrawn the case.Allen Nyamuzuwe on Wednesday appeared before magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with criminal abuse of duty. He was remanded to March 28 on $50 bail.Representing the prosecution, Mr Lesley Mavezere alleged that on March 9, Simon Ngundu was arrested for stealing food stuffs from High Court judge Justice Davison Foroma.Justice Foroma made a report to the police leading to the arrest and detention of Ngundu at Milton Park police station. Nyamuzuwe, the court heard, was assigned to investigate the matter.Justice Foroma later withdrew the charges against Ngundu.After he had withdrawn the charges, Nyamuzuwe allegedly lied to Ngundu that he was the one who was initiating his release and demanded US$50 in exchange for his freedom.Ngundu promised to pay the money after he was freed and Nyamuzuwe gave him his contact details, the State alleged.The following day, Ngundu went to see Justice Foroma and narrated his ordeal to him prompting the Judge to inform police officers attached at the High Court.Ngundu was escorted to the anti-corruption department where a trap authority was obtained. He was then given US$20 trap money. Ngundu then called Nyamuzuwe and made arrangements to meet before he handed over the trap money.