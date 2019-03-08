Mnangagwa meet youths

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to interface with thousands of youths at the inaugural National Youth Indaba, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry has said.The interface will take place at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) under the theme: "My Future is Today''.The Indaba started yesterday with thousands of youths thronging the HICC where they shared their concerns which include youth empowerment among others.Speaking on the sidelines of the Indaba, Minister Coventry said President Mnangagwa is expected to have some dialogue with the young people today."The President will be part of us tomorrow (today) and there will be some dialogue with the young people. The youths raised some real concerns and solutions which they feel they need to share with their President."As the Minister, I am really excited about this. I have been speaking to many youth groups here and I am glad the youths will be sharing with the President. It will all not be about concerns alone; the youths will proffer solutions to those concerns and share them with the President," she said.Minister Coventry said more than 200 youths from all the provinces are expected today to meet and dialogue with the Head of State."We are expecting more than 200 youths tomorrow. As a ministry, we have supplied transportation to all the provinces which will ferry the youths so they can share their opinions, concerns and solutions with the President. She reiterated that the Indaba is not of political nature but is open to all youths of Zimbabwe."And let me be clear on one aspect, this is not a political youth gathering, it's totally non-partisan. When we started planning this event, some people were saying it's a politically-related event, but no! This is a platform organised for youths of Zimbabwe," she said.Some of the concerns expected to be discussed during the indaba today include youth empowerment, job creation and youth participation in national development. Amongst Government officials who attended yesterday's meeting are Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube who challenged youths to be innovative and use their skills to empower themselves.