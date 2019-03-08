Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ONE of the two men who was allegedly part of a group of rogue protestors who stoned a police officer to death during violent demonstrations in Bulawayo has skipped bail and is now on the run.

Charles Thomas (54) of Njube suburb was last month granted $100 bail by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo together with his alleged accomplice Bernard Sibanda (18) of New Lobengula.

They were ordered to reside at their given addresses and not interfere with State witnesses as part of the bail conditions.

They were also ordered to report at Bulawayo Central Police Station (CID Law and Order Section) twice a week.

The accused persons are facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Constable Alexio Maune (32).

Thomas was supposed to appear before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi on Monday for routine remand pending trial at the High Court and he defaulted. Mr Mkhwananzi has since issued a warrant of for Thomas arrest.

Thomas and Sibanda allegedly stoned Cst Maune in January while he was on duty in Njube suburb. Cst Maune, who was based at Entumbane Police Station, died on the following day on admission to the United Bulawayo Hospitals after being left for dead by the violent protestors.

The late cop was one of a number of people who lost their lives during the protests that saw shops being looted and roads being barricaded.

In their bail statements, Thomas and Sibanda are denying the charge, arguing that the allegations were unsubstantiated. They also disputed the assertion by the State that they were likely to abscond or endanger the safety of the public if granted bail.

The State, which was represented by Mr Nqobizitha Ndlovu, had opposed bail, arguing that there was no guarantee that the pair would not abscond if released on bail due to the gravity of the alleged offence.

According to court papers, on January 14, Thomas and Sibanda were among a group of protestors who were unleashing violence, looting shops and barricading main roads with stones, when they spotted Cst Maune while on duty in police uniform.

They confronted the now-deceased and started attacking him. The court heard that Cst Maune fled and sought refuge behind a house in Njube. Sibanda picked up a stone and struck Cst Maune on the head before Thomas and other protestors who are still at large apprehended him.

The accused persons and their accomplices allegedly grabbed the deceased and pinned him down while Thomas continuously hit him with a stone as he lay helplessly on the ground.

After allegedly attacking Cst Maune, they fled from the scene leaving him for dead with blood gushing out of a wound. They proceeded with their public violence spree and Cst Maune was taken to the UBH where he succumbed to the injuries on the following day.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1486 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1276 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3063 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 3624 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

12 hrs ago | 5186 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

12 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

12 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1174 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2435 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 822 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 447 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5329 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days