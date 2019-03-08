Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ECONOMIST John Robertson says Zimbabwe's economic situation is beginning to look promising following the central bank's decision to liberalise the foreign exchange market last month.

Speaking at a meeting on the state of the economy organised by the British Council, Robertson said the recent monetary measures that created an official interbank foreign currency trading platform and made the local currency official needed to be buttressed with stable policies.

"At last, our situation has started to look promising. We all know the uncertainties that we have been battling with for years. We have had shortages of bread, cash, fuel and various imports, including job opportunities and everyone has their list of which I can say that our lists are now shorter. In spite of that, I would still say our situation looks more promising anyway," he said.

"What has changed? Well, government has decided to let market forces decide the exchange rate for what is our almost new currency with our virtual RTGS dollars . . . Stability is an important objective from so many points of view, that if it can be reached, it would be a very worthy achievement".

Further, Robertson said monetary measures were introduced without addressing foreign currency generation, which had led to government introducing a new currency, but without significant backing in terms of foreign currency reserves.

He said this had left the currency in a volatile state that needed government to now urgently look into foreign currency generation.

"We still have a lot to do to improve, but stable conditions would encourage investment and investment is the most important prerequisite for job creation."

"Price stability will encourage business expansion, the efforts needed to establish new markets, the resourcefulness needed to design better products and the courage needed to venture into new areas of business opportunity. And job creation will alleviate poverty and poverty is one of the more serious problems right now," Robertson said.

"We all want to see a great more stability and we can achieve it."

Despite introducing a new currency and liberalising the foreign currency exchange, business says it has not been able to access foreign currency from the banks.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1455 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1251 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 674 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

10 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 3619 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

12 hrs ago | 5177 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

12 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

12 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1173 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 816 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2453 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 447 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days