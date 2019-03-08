Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

State applies for Kasukuwere's property forfeiture

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The State yesterday formally filed an application to have the property of former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere forfeited to the State, arguing that he was now a fugitive from justice after being issued with a warrant of arrest on January 17 this year.

Anti-corruption special prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga told magistrate Hosea Mujaya that he was applying for the forfeiture of Kasukuwere's property in terms of sections of the Criminal Evidence and Procedures Act.

Macharaga said it was clear that Kasukuwere was not admitted in hospital, but was visiting his doctor from home.

"The accused person is enjoying his loot in South Africa fully knowing that nothing will happen to his properties. This court must declare the accused person's property forfeited to the State. We will not dispose his property if he appears in court within 90 days of the order," the prosecutor said.

"Even if he is sick or in good health, we are undertaking to delay forfeiture until he appears in court."

But Kasukuwere's lawyer Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba opposed the application, saying the State had not led evidence in support of his client's health condition.

Magwaliba further argued that the notice of application by Macharaga was misplaced. He further told the court that his client was issued with a warrant of arrest in January and the State must have applied for the forfeiture of the property during that period, saying the latest application would appear as having two orders on one case.

However, the magistrate reserved the ruling on the application to today.

Late last year, Kasukuwere applied for the release of his passport, saying he wanted to seek medical attention in South Africa.

He got the document in January this year.

The former minister is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly illegally allocated State land to former First Lady Grace Mugabe's sister Shuvai Gumbochuma.

He went to South Africa just after his application for review of his application for exception at the High Court had been dismissed.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1488 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1277 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3064 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 3624 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

12 hrs ago | 5186 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

12 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

12 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1174 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2435 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 822 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 447 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5329 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days