Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE stalemate between Highlanders Football Club senior players and their employer is still unresolved after some of the players received only a month's salary, instead of the two months that they were owed.

The anomaly is said to have been due to an error in the banking system, but the affected players have vowed to stay away from training until they get everything that is due to them.

Sources said all the players have been paid their January salaries and were expected to return to training after going for close to three weeks on industrial action demanding their January and February salaries.

"The players have been paid, but it appears there was a technical glitch with the (banking) system. Some of them were omitted for the February pay schedule and they have said they will not return to training until everything has been fixed," the source said.

Highlanders officials have been reluctant to comment on the issue of the strike and chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube was yesterday locked up in a series of meetings, presumably to address the technical glitch that had affected the players.

It's just two weeks before the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season starts and the on-going job action by the players saw Highlanders being walloped 4-0 by Chicken Inn in a friendly match at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday.

Some of the senior players that have, however, been participating in training include, among others, Bukhosi Ncube, Andrew Mbeba, Chalton Siamalonga and Vincent Moyo.

They all took part in the game against Chicken Inn where returning striker Prince Dube and new signings goalkeeper Wellington Muuya, Cleopas Kapupurika, Russell Chifura and Mbekezeli Sibanda featured.

Bosso coaches have had to rely on players from their developmental side, Bosso 90.

Source - newsday

