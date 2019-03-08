Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

News / National

Telecel Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd is set to be evicted from its two rented premises belonging to First Mutual Investment Company (Pvt) Ltd after accumulating rental arrears amounting to US$40 843.The insurance firm has approached the High Court to compel the mobile network provider to settle the arrears and vacate its properties in Harare and Gweru.First Mutual on March 7 this year issued summons against the telecommunication company, which is yet to respond to the litigation.First Mutual Gweru said it entered into a lease agreement with Telecel on August 14, 2013, where the latter wanted to operate a base station at its premises and pay a monthly rental of US$1 000."In breach of the parties agreement, the defendant (Telecel) failed to pay rentals and operating costs on due dates, resulting in the cancellation of the lease agreement and the lease also expired on July 31, 2018," First Mutual said.First Mutual also entered into an agreement with Telecel on January 9, 2001 for the lease of the rooftop at its Executive Chambers situated at number 14/16 George Silundika Avenue, Harare, for the purposes of operating a base station at a monthly rental of US$900."In breach of the agreement, the defendant failed to pay rentals and operating costs on due dates, resulting in the cancellation of the lease agreement and the lease also expired on December 31, 2013," the firm said.First Mutual said it was claiming US$21 557 for the Gweru property and US$18 135 for the Harare property. It also said it was seeking another order to eject Telecel from the two properties.