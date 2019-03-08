Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Telecel Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd is set to be evicted from its two rented premises belonging to First Mutual Investment Company (Pvt) Ltd after accumulating rental arrears amounting to US$40 843.

The insurance firm has approached the High Court to compel the mobile network provider to settle the arrears and vacate its properties in Harare and Gweru.
First Mutual on March 7 this year issued summons against the telecommunication company, which is yet to respond to the litigation.

First Mutual Gweru said it entered into a lease agreement with Telecel on August 14, 2013, where the latter wanted to operate a base station at its premises and pay a monthly rental of US$1 000.

"In breach of the parties agreement, the defendant (Telecel) failed to pay rentals and operating costs on due dates, resulting in the cancellation of the lease agreement and the lease also expired on July 31, 2018," First Mutual said.

First Mutual also entered into an agreement with Telecel on January 9, 2001 for the lease of the rooftop at its Executive Chambers situated at number 14/16 George Silundika Avenue, Harare, for the purposes of operating a base station at a monthly rental of US$900.

"In breach of the agreement, the defendant failed to pay rentals and operating costs on due dates, resulting in the cancellation of the lease agreement and the lease also expired on December 31, 2013," the firm said.

First Mutual said it was claiming US$21 557 for the Gweru property and US$18 135 for the Harare property. It also said it was seeking another order to eject Telecel from the two properties.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1691 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1507 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2258 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3075 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3650 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5233 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1190 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 834 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2523 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days