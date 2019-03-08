Latest News Editor's Choice


NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former National Social Security Authority (NSSA) chairman Robin Vela has been implicated in irregular housing deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars unearthed by a forensic audit that was instituted to probe various questionable transactions at the state pension fund last year.

The audit covers the period when the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, which NSSA falls under was under ministers; Prisca Mupfumira, Patrick Zhuwao and Petronella Kagonye.

The report, according to sources-says Vela-who was relieved of his duties in March last year also interfered with internal recruitment processes. The reason for his firing significantly related to him being a foreign resident with local interests.

Source - Business Weekly

