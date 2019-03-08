Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's manufacturing industry may be the biggest beneficiary of the Third Session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) Summit held this week amid revelations Pretoria has given its blessings for Harare to maintain import tariffs on nearly 1000 product lines.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa led a high-powered delegation for the BNC talks with Zimbabwe from Monday to Tuesday and his entourage included six ministers among them Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

In his official remarks at the BNC Summit on Tuesday the South African leader made a commitment that his country will render all support it can towards its northern neighbour's economic turnaround efforts, including calling for lifting of restriction imposed by western countries.

Source - Business Weekly

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

55 mins ago | 565 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

56 mins ago | 199 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

57 mins ago | 119 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

57 mins ago | 304 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

1 hr ago | 543 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

1 hr ago | 67 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

1 hr ago | 26 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

1 hr ago | 88 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 505 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

1 hr ago | 235 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

10 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

11 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

11 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

11 hrs ago | 3015 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 3522 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

12 hrs ago | 5031 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

12 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

12 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

12 hrs ago | 1117 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

12 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

12 hrs ago | 763 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

12 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Government values human rights

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

16 hrs ago | 5237 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days