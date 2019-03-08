SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's manufacturing industry may be the biggest beneficiary of the Third Session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) Summit held this week amid revelations Pretoria has given its blessings for Harare to maintain import tariffs on nearly 1000 product lines.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa led a high-powered delegation for the BNC talks with Zimbabwe from Monday to Tuesday and his entourage included six ministers among them Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.In his official remarks at the BNC Summit on Tuesday the South African leader made a commitment that his country will render all support it can towards its northern neighbour's economic turnaround efforts, including calling for lifting of restriction imposed by western countries.