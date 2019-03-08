Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zesa Holdings is working on upgrading Hwange Power Station to restore the plant's generation potential to rated capacity of 920 megawatts from current levels of around 700MW, acting group chief executive officer Patrick Chivaura has said.The life extension project for Hwange, to be funded under a US$310 million loan from India, will also improve the safety condition of the power station, which has postponed mandatory maintenance for four years due to serious financial limitations.Chivaura said recently that there still was some hope remaining on the potential contribution of Hwange Power Station; which was completed in the mid to late 80s, although the plant had long outlived its design lifespan of about 25 years.