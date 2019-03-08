SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

News / National

by Staff reporter

In an unprecedented move, Zimbabwe has agreed to allow SA, to sit in official Ministry of Finance meetings to oversee Harare's debt clearance strategy tied to the country's prospects of securing new funding, its reform agenda and economic recovery plan, confidential documents show.President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa this week dashed hopes that Pretoria would immediately open its wallet and extend critically-needed financial assistance to cash-strapped Zimbabwe, the Daily News can report.However, the leader of Africa's most industrialised country also made it clear that South Africa was ready to help Zimbabwe to revive its sickly economy - although this would be done within Pretoria's means and after the regional economic giant had fully considered all the available options.In addition, Ramaphosa bluntly demanded that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his under pressure government provide a safe and conducive investment climate for South African companies operating in Zimbabwe.Ramaphosa was formally in Harare to co-chair the third session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) — which was established in 2015 — in a bid to strengthen relations between the two countries.The crucial meeting saw the two leaders and their respective ministerial teams reviewing the progress which had been made with regards to implementation of the commission's 45 key bilateral agreements — which span trade and investment, health, labour, migration, defence, taxation, tourism, water and the environment.Ahead of yesterday's meeting, hopes had been high among long-suffering Zimbabweans that Ramaphosa would deliver immediate "good news" on the much-needed financial assistance for the country, which was first mooted in December last year.Last month, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube also confirmed that Zimbabwe was seeking assistance from its biggest trading partner."We are in constant talks with South Africa. They are our neighbour, biggest trading partner and we have a bi-national commission."So we have been interacting with them to see whether they can be of help and support us whenever we need it," Ncube said.In a joint communique which was issued after yesterday's meeting between Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa, the two leaders also said they were looking at increasing a standing credit facility between the central banks of the two countries — under whose facility Zimbabwe can access R100 million from the South African Reserve Bank.