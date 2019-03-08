News / National
Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles
Parliament will not discriminate between Members of Parliament who hold positions in the August House and those who do not, in the allocation of resources meant for their car scheme.
Responding to reports that legislators will be given their vehicles in accordance with a grading system that favours those with positions, Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said this was not the case.
More to follow...
