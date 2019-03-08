Latest News Editor's Choice


NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has received a boost after both Zimbabwe and South Africa cleared all the hurdles which had delayed the injection of US$400 million into the struggling parastatal.

This comes after the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) won the tender to recapitalise NRZ in 2017, although the deal subsequently faced headwinds due to what is said to have been "inexplicable" hold ups by government.

More to follow....

Source - Daily News

